Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Bayern chairman Rummenigge: Manchester City, PSG are global inflaters of transfer fees

Written By: OPTA
Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, Bayern Munich chairman
Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, Bayern Munich chairman

Berlin, August 1: Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain are guilty of inflating transfer fees throughout world football, according to Bayern Munich chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge.

PSG smashed the world's transfer record last August in completing a €222million move for Neymar from Barcelona, while the Ligue 1 champions also paid €180m to buy Monaco prodigy Kylian Mbappe.

City, meanwhile, invested in the region of £200m in their squad ahead of the 2017-18 season, with Pep Guardiola's side then romping to a record-breaking title triumph.

The Premier League champions have since broken their transfer record to sign Riyad Mahrez from Leicester City despite Guardiola saying in January the club could not spend "£100m on one player, or £90m or £80m".

Bayern, meanwhile, have a comparatively modest transfer record and Rummenigge lays the blame for rapidly rising fees directly at the door of City and PSG.

"He said they originally planned to buy a few more players but decided against it because they no longer want to be part of the madness," Rummenigge said to Merkur.

"I was a bit surprised to hear this at first, but then I thought it would indeed be wonderful if this statement were to be true until the English window closes.

"City, PSG - they've always been the global inflaters. Not Real , who have spent next to nothing in the past years, which is proof you don't have to join the madness to win the Champions League.

"That's also our path. It's our goal to again lift the Champions League trophy, rather sooner than later."

Rummenigge previously insisted Bayern would not sell star striker Robert Lewandowski, who has been linked with Real Madrid, even if a club was to bid €150m.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
SL 244/8 (50.0 vs SA
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Wednesday, August 1, 2018, 18:50 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 1, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue