Football Bayern Munich Maintains Perfect Start As Kane Scores Hat-Trick In 4-1 Win Over Hoffenheim Harry Kane scored a hat-trick as Bayern Munich defeated Hoffenheim 4-1, solidifying their position at the top of the Bundesliga. The win marks Bayern's impressive start to the season. By Mykhel Team Published: Saturday, September 20, 2025, 23:07 [IST]

Bayern Munich continued their flawless Bundesliga run with a 4-1 triumph over Hoffenheim, highlighted by Harry Kane's hat-trick. The match at PreZero Arena saw Bayern withstand an early threat when Fisnik Asllani hit the post in the 14th minute. Kane soon tested Oliver Baumann, setting the tone for his outstanding performance.

In the first half, Lennart Karl, aged 17, played a pivotal role by assisting Kane's opening goal from a corner. This marked Karl's first Bundesliga assist and made him the second-youngest starter for Bayern in the league. Muhammed Damar nearly equalised for Hoffenheim before halftime, but Kim Min Jae's timely block kept Bayern ahead.

Kane doubled Bayern's lead early in the second half with a penalty after Sacha Boey's shot struck Albian Hajdari's hand. Later, Michael Olise was fouled by Bernardo, giving Kane another chance to score from the spot. He converted it confidently in the 77th minute, completing his second hat-trick of the season.

Hoffenheim managed a consolation goal when Vladimir Coufal's free-kick deflected off Joshua Kimmich into the net in the 82nd minute. However, Serge Gnabry sealed Bayern's victory by scoring from a rebound during stoppage time, ensuring a comprehensive win.

This victory extended Bayern Munich’s lead at the top of the table to five points while dropping Hoffenheim to eighth place. The Bavarians have now scored 18 goals in their first four Bundesliga matches this season, setting a new record for goals scored in this period.

Kane’s hat-trick against Hoffenheim followed his earlier three-goal performance against RB Leipzig in August. His proficiency from penalties is unmatched as he has successfully converted all of his first 17 attempts in Bundesliga history.

Bayern Munich ended this match with an expected goals (xG) tally of 2.9 compared to Hoffenheim’s 0.94. This statistic underscores their attacking efficiency and dominance throughout the game.