Bayern Munich keen on retaining Alcantara

Kolkata, July 11: While the big European clubs are interested in the Spanish central midfielder Thiago Alcantara, Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich have no intention to sell him.
Recently, Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic revealed that the club wants to keep Alcantara.
"Of course we are planning with him. It will be an interesting battle for places with nine midfielders. It's the club's duty to the coach to put together a squad for where no discontent is pre-existing, and at the moment we have – more or less – nine central midfielders for probably only three positions," Salihamidzic told Suddeutsche Zeitung.
According to media reports, top Premier League champions Manchester City and La Liga giants Real Madrid and Barcelona have shown interest to sign the 27-year-old central midfielder.
During the 2013 summer transfer window, Alcantara signed a four-year deal with the German club after Barcelona released him on a €25m transfer fee.
Alcantara has played 151 games for Bayern, including 96 in Bundesliga. He has scored a total of 25 goals in his Bayern career. Since Alcantara joined the club, the Bavarians have won all five Bundesliga crowns from 2013.
Though Alcantara has a contract with Bayern till the end of 2020/21 season, in last May, he said that his future with the club is unsure.
Earlier in May, after Bayern lost in the semifinal of 2017/18 UEFA Champions League to Real Madrid, former Bayern Munich midfielder Lothar Matthaus criticised Alcantara for his poor display against the big teams.
"I do not know where he is with his head. With these issues, he is not a player for Bayern Munich. If there is an appropriate offer, you can think about it. Especially since Bayern have Thomas Muller, James Rodriguez and Leon Goretzka for the same position," the 1990 World Cup-winning captain said.
