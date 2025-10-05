Football Bayern Munich Extends Bundesliga Lead With 3-0 Victory Against Eintracht Frankfurt Bayern Munich achieved a convincing 3-0 win over Eintracht Frankfurt, with Luis Diaz scoring two goals and Harry Kane adding another. This victory solidifies Bayern's position at the top of the Bundesliga table. By Mykhel Team Published: Sunday, October 5, 2025, 1:04 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Bayern Munich continued their flawless Bundesliga campaign with a 3-0 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt. Luis Diaz scored twice, while Harry Kane also found the net at Deutsche Bank Park. This win extended Bayern's lead to four points at the top, following Borussia Dortmund's draw with RB Leipzig earlier in the day.

Diaz opened the scoring just 15 seconds into the match, converting a cross from Serge Gnabry. This goal was the fastest in the Bundesliga this season. Shortly after, Kane's header hit the crossbar. Eintracht thought they had equalised through Jean-Matteo Bahoya, but VAR ruled it out due to a handball by Ritsu Doan.

Bayern capitalised on their reprieve by doubling their lead in the 27th minute. Joshua Kimmich delivered a precise pass to Diaz, who set up Kane for a powerful finish past Kaua Santos. Despite two near misses from Gnabry early in the second half, Bayern remained dominant.

Kane was denied by the woodwork again in the 55th minute. However, Bayern sealed their victory six minutes before full-time. Diaz evaded Robin Koch and scored at Santos' near post after a quick counterattack.

Kane's goal marked his 11th of the season, making him the first player in Bundesliga history to achieve this tally within six matchdays. Bayern's triumph not only maintained their perfect league start but also set a new club record for winning all of their first ten competitive matches since joining Bundesliga in 1965.

This impressive run highlights Bayern's dominance as they aim for another successful season. Their consistent performances have set them apart as strong contenders for this year's title.