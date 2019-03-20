Bayern Munich plot move for Real Madrid outcast Gareth Bale

Bengaluru, March 20: Bundesliga holders Bayern Munich could make a shock move for Real Madrid outcast Gareth Bale this summer.
Reports in Germany claim that the Bavarian giants are considering making an offer for the formerly most expensive player in the world and Bale is also keen on a transfer.
Manchester United, Tottenham and Chelsea have all been linked with the Welsh winger but it was reported last week no English club can afford his massive wage.
The Real Madrid superstar would cost £150million plus £650,000-a-week wages. If you consider the fitness issues of the 29-year-old, such a costly move for the player looks more like a gamble and none of his English suitors are ready to take it.
Bayern, however, are one of the few teams in the world who may be able to land Bale and he might flourish in Bundesliga which is much less physical compared to the Premier League.
Zinedine Zidane reportedly wants to replace Bale this summer with either Neymar or Eden Hazard. Even though club president Florentino Perez is more eager on landing Neymar, it is believed that Zidane is more keen on Hazard who is likely to cost less as well.
It is claimed Bayern were made aware of his availability while they discussed the future of on-loan James Rodriguez with Real.
Bale, 29, is contracted at the Bernabeu until 2022 and is happy in Madrid. But Real fans have booed him on more than one occasion this season after scoring just eight La Liga goals.
There have also been claims Bale does not mix with his team-mates and still struggles to speak Spanish after six years in the country.
Bale appears to have a frosty relationship with Zidane having revealed the Frenchman never congratulated him on his Champions League winning goal against Liverpool last summer. But Zidane looks to have extended the winger an olive branch by starting him in his first game back.
The Real manager showed faith in the former Tottenham star by saying the club can "count on him" this season.
Speaking before last week's 2-0 win over Celta Vigo, in which Bale scored, Zidane said: "I'm not going to talk about Bale's season, what I'm going to talk about is what we have ahead: 11 games.
"You know what kind of player Gareth is so I'm going to count on him, as well as with the others."