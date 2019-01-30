Bayern Munich reject PSG's approach for Renato Sanches

Bengaluru, January 30: Portuguese international midfielder Renato Sanches is staying at Bayern Munich for the time being after the Germans rejected a reported £20million bid from PSG.
Fans who saw the Portuguese international playing for struggling Swansea on loan last season will be baffled by this latest development.
The 21-year-old, who broke through at Euro 2016, is having a solid season for the Bundesliga champions even though Bayern are not in their usual form this campaign.
According to reports in France, Ligue 1 giants PSG are keen on the dynamic midfielder, but Bayern remain a little short in the middle of the park and are set to block any approach for the former Benfica man.
PSG, meanwhile, are set to lose Adrien Rabiot in the summer, with the Frenchman's contract set to run out. The French giants were chasing the signature of Dutch wonderkid Frenkie De Jong who joined Barcelona instead.
Thomas Tuchel's side are short of players in the middle of the park and Sanches was being seen as a realistic and affordable option. Bayern, on the other hand, remain second in the Bundesliga, six points behind leaders high-flying Borussia Dortmund.
Meanwhile, Bayern are determined to follow up on their interest in Chelsea teenager Callum Hudson-Odoi, as they look to freshen up their squad. But Chelsea have told the 18-year-old winger he will have to wait till the end of the season if he wants to leave.
The likes of Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery are set to move on in the summer and the Bavarian giants will follow Borussia Dortmund in lowering the average age of the team. Thomas Muller is also out of both Champions League legs against Liverpool.
Bayern are also interested in Welsh youngster Rabbi Matondo and have made a £10million bid for the Manchester City starlet.