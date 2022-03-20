Bayern Munich 4-0 Union Berlin: Lewandowski at the double as champions go seven points clear

Munich, March 20: Bayern Munich made light work of Union Berlin as Robert Lewandowski's double helped the Bundesliga champions to a 4-0 victory on Saturday (March 19).
Kingsley Coman and Tanguy Nianzou put Bayern in control before Lewandowski netted either side of the break, taking his tally of league goals for the season to 31.
Union created chances on the break, notably through the lively Taiwo Awoniyi, but have now shipped nine goals in two games against Bayern this season.
The result moves Julian Nagelsmann's side closer to a 10th consecutive title on the day Bayern surpassed Werder Bremen as the team to have played the most Bundesliga games, with 1,935 outings.
1935 - FC Bayern will play their 1935th #Bundesliga game against Union Berlin, the most of any side in the competition's history, overtaking Werder Bremen. Dino. #FCBFCU pic.twitter.com/rstzJFm2sc— OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) March 19, 2022
Union survived an early scare when Andreas Luthe stopped Lewandowski's dinked effort, but he was unable to prevent Coman's swerving long-range strike from finding the top-right corner.
Awoniyi poked a right-wing cross narrowly wide and Union were made to regret that miss when Nianzou headed home Joshua Kimmich's corner.
Coman lashed over with the goal gaping, but the rampant hosts did grab a third on the brink of half-time, Lewandowski slotting home calmly from the spot after he was clattered by Luthe.
The Bundesliga's leading marksman needed just two minutes to double his own tally after the restart, tapping home Jamal Musiala's cut-back.
Awoniyi forced Lucas Hernandez into a goal-line clearance as the visitors chased a consolation, before Serge Gnabry failed to apply the finish after a neat after a give-and-go at the end of a superb attacking display from Bayern.
What does it mean? Bayern end slump to strengthen title chances
Bayern's pursuit of yet another Bundesliga title had stalled in recent weeks with back-to-back draws.
Those results boosted Borussia Dortmund's hopes of a genuine title challenge, but Bayern's dominant win meant they avoided going three Bundesliga games without winning for the first time since November 2018, and put them seven points clear of their rivals.
Landmark goal for Lewandowski
Lewandowski's 45th-minute penalty saw him hit 30 Bundesliga goals for the campaign, a landmark he has now reached on five occasions.
In Bundesliga history, only the legendary Gerd Muller has achieved this feat as many times as Lewandowski. Meanwhile, all other players in Bundesliga history have only reached the 30-goal mark a combined total of five times.
Union haunted by prolific Pole
Coming up against Bayern is hard enough, but it is Lewandowski in particular who Union will be glad to see the back of.
He has scored in each of his five Bundesliga matches against them (a total of seven goals).
What's next?
After the international break, Bayern will resume their title push by travelling to Freiburg, while Union host Koln in their next outing a day earlier.