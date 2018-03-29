Bayern Munich star Arjen Robben admits ‘the end is approaching’

Bengaluru, March 29: Veteran winger Arjen Robben has hinted that he has not decided on his Bayern Munich future till now and could retire at the end of the season. The Dutch winger joined the Bundesliga giants from Real Madrid in 2009 and retired from international football last year. The winger is out of contract at the end of the season and is set to hold talks with Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge next month over his future.
The Bayern director earlier stated that he, along with another veteran Franck Ribery, who also will be out of contract at the end of the campaign, will be offered a new deal.
However, when asked whether he is considering retiring from club football this summer or is looking forward to another season with the German side, Robben admitted he still unsure about the next season as he has not made a no solid decision about his future yet.
"I'm a bit impatient, but unfortunately, a decision on the extension of my contract has not yet happened," Robben told BR Sport. "I have agreed with Rummenigge that we would speak in April, then we will see."
Additionally, the player also hinted that even if he signs a new deal, his playing time is nearing its end. Robben says he is not very keen to prolong his career without contributing much to the team. For now, he says he's only looking forward to the ending this season on a high and achieve as much silverware as possible.
He added: "The most difficult thing, when you get to my age, when you see that the end is approaching, is making the right decision.
"That's business in football. In the end, everything is possible. My focus now has to be on the month of April, on the games, on the Champions League, the DFB-Pokal semifinal and the German Championship (Bundesliga.
"That has to be on my mind and not what am I going to do next season."
Arjen Robben has been one of Bayern Munich’s most important players and one of the club’s most important players for the last few years.
The 34-year-old has won 13 major titles since arriving at the Allianz Arena in 2009 and is still enjoying an excellent campaign this season with six goals and 10 assists from his 27 appearances in all competitions.
