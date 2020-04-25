Bayern's Coutinho undergoes surgery for ankle injury

Bengaluru, April 25: Bayern Munich midfielder Philippe Coutinho has undergone surgery to remove loose fragments from his right ankle and will be sidelined for at least two weeks, the club said.
The Brazil international is on a season-long loan from Barcelona and has scored eight goals in 22 Bundesliga appearances for the Bavarian giants.
"Philippe Coutinho underwent an operation on his right ankle, during which loose joint fragments were removed," the club said in a statement, shared on their Twitter handle.
ℹ️ @Phil_Coutinho underwent surgery on his right ankle on Friday. The operation was successful and Coutinho will be able to begin his recovery programme in around 14 days. #ComeBackStronger, Philippe! pic.twitter.com/VgPParUOYK— FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) April 24, 2020
"The operation was a success. The Brazilian will begin his recovery program in around 14 days," the club statement added.
Coutinho is on a season-long loan at the Bundesliga club, who have an option to buy the Brazil international at the end of the campaign.
But Barcelona reportedly already have plans in place if the 27-year-old comes back to Camp Nou.
The Bundesliga is prepared to resume next month without spectators following the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, but is awaiting the all-clear from the German government.
Just like many other leagues, the Bundesliga in Germany has been suspended since March 13 due to the outbreak of the coronavirus, which was later described as a pandemic by the World Health Organisation.
(With inputs from Bayern FC Media)