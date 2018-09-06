Football

Beckham reveals the name of his MLS team

Posted By: Sumedh Sengaonkar
David Beckham
David Beckham returns to MLS, in a different role though

Kolkata, September 7: Manchester United legend David Beckham revealed the name of his brand new Major League Soccer (MLS) team from Miami -- Club Inter Miami.

The Miami-based club will battle out with teams like LA Galaxy, DC United and New York City FC in MLS top division.

Beckham had a stint with LA Galaxy in MLS, before switching to Paris-Saint Germain and eventually announcing his retirement in 2012.

Soon after his retirement, Beckham had expressed his interest to start a new team in the MLS.

"This is such a proud day for myself and for the entire team," Beckham said in a press release.

"We are taking another important step in establishing our club and today marks an important moment in the history of Club Internacional de Futbol Miami."

The club name attracts a majority of Spanish speaking population in Miami.

"Our city and our fans draw their strength from the dreams of a global population that calls Miami home,” managing owner Jorge Mas said.

"It is only fitting that our name pays tribute to the inclusiveness that makes us who we are."

    Story first published: Thursday, September 6, 2018, 12:10 [IST]
