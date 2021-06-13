Football
Belgium 3-0 Russia: Lukaku at the double in comfortable Red Devils win

By
Romelu Lukaku
Belgium, the top-ranked side in the world, started their quest to win a first major tournament with a comfortable win over Russia.

Saint Petersburg, June 13: Romelu Lukaku sent his support to Christian Eriksen after setting Belgium on their way to a 3-0 victory Russia in their Euro 2020 opener on Saturday.

Lukaku's Inter team-mate Eriksen is awake in hospital and undergoing tests after collapsing during Denmark's encounter with Finland in Copenhagen earlier in a traumatic second day of the tournament.

Red Devils record goalscorer Lukaku said "Chris, I love you" into a television camera following his opening goal in the Group B match at Saint Petersburg Stadium.

Thomas Meunier scored Belgium's second in the first half and the impressive Lukaku added a late third as the top-ranked side in the world moved level on points with Finland.

Euro 2020: Denmark vs Finland; Christian Eriksen stable after collapsing on the pitch

They had emerged a 1-0 winners over Denmark in a game that resumed following encouraging news on Eriksen.

Story first published: Sunday, June 13, 2021, 2:30 [IST]
