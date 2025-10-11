Argentina vs Venezuela Live Streaming: Where to Watch International Friendly on TV and Online?

Football Belgium And North Macedonia Play To A Goalless Draw In World Cup Qualifying Match In a tense World Cup qualifying match, Belgium and North Macedonia ended in a goalless draw. Stole Dimitrievski's impressive goalkeeping secured the point for the visitors. By Mykhel Team Published: Saturday, October 11, 2025, 2:46 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Belgium's attempt to overtake North Macedonia in Group J of World Cup qualifying ended in a goalless draw at Planet Group Arena. Despite dominating with 25 shots and an expected goals (xG) tally of 2.84, Belgium couldn't break through. North Macedonia, with only three attempts and an xG of 0.06, held firm thanks to Stole Dimitrievski's five crucial saves.

Maxim De Cuyper found the net early for Belgium, but Kevin De Bruyne's mistimed run nullified the goal. De Bruyne also missed two first-half chances. Leandro Trossard squandered a close-range header, while Dimitrievski thwarted both De Bruyne and Jeremy Doku in the second half. Hans Vanaken failed to capitalise on a corner from De Cuyper, and substitute Malick Fofana missed a golden chance when Doku's cross deflected his way.

North Macedonia's defence remained resilient throughout the match, maintaining their top position in the group. The result leaves Belgium still unbeaten but needing more points to secure their place at the top. Wales now have an opportunity to challenge for first place as well.

Jeremy Doku was instrumental for Belgium, leading with six shots and 33 touches in the box—23 more than any other player. He created five chances, completed seven out of nine dribbles, and won 10 of his 15 duels. Despite his efforts, Belgium couldn't find the net against a resolute North Macedonian defence.

Both teams remain undefeated in their qualifying campaigns. Belgium still holds a game in hand over North Macedonia, which could prove crucial in their quest for group supremacy.

Belgium's inability to convert chances into goals has left them trailing behind North Macedonia in Group J standings. The draw opens up possibilities for Wales to make a move towards the top spot as well.