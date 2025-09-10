Football Craig Bellamy Highlights Positives Despite Wales' Narrow Defeat To Canada In Friendly Match Despite a 1-0 loss to Canada, Craig Bellamy remains optimistic about Wales' performance. He acknowledges the need for improvement while highlighting the potential of young players. By Mykhel Team Published: Wednesday, September 10, 2025, 13:06 [IST]

Craig Bellamy found several positives in Wales' 1-0 friendly loss to Canada, marking only their second defeat under his leadership. Derek Cornelius scored the match's sole goal with a stunning free-kick in Cardiff. Despite this setback, Bellamy's team has lost just twice in their last 12 games. Canada, co-hosting next year's World Cup with the US and Mexico, began energetically, hitting the woodwork twice before Cornelius scored.

Wales made significant changes to their lineup, altering eight players from the team that secured a 1-0 win against Kazakhstan in a World Cup qualifier. This reshuffle was part of Bellamy's strategy. Despite these changes, Wales have struggled to score in nine of their last 12 friendly matches (W2 D6 L4), including each of their last three games. However, Bellamy remained optimistic about the team's performance.

Bellamy expressed his thoughts to BBC Match of the Day Wales: "Overall, I don't like losing, I have to be honest, but performance-wise, I have to be happy. I learned that some of our senior boys were outstanding. Some of the young boys, we have to expose them. We can see the gulf; we knew that was going to be the case. But if we don't do it, when are we going to do it?"

Harry Wilson played the entire match for Wales and shared Bellamy's views on Canada's strength: "They're a really good team. I think their recent record is really good, and for a friendly I thought it was really competitive." He added that despite being disappointed by the loss, there were many positives from the game.

Currently third in their World Cup qualifying group, Wales trail Kazakhstan by just one point. In October's fixtures, Bellamy's squad will face England in a friendly before hosting Belgium for an important qualifier.