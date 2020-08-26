Football
BREAKING NEWS: Chilwell completes big-money move to Chelsea

By Rob Lancaster
Ben Chilwell

London, August 26: Chelsea have confirmed the signing of left-back Ben Chilwell from Premier League rivals Leicester City.

The England international moves to Stamford Bridge on a five-year deal and, while the fee has not been disclosed, reports have suggested the price to be around £50million.

Chilwell is the latest arrival at big-spending Chelsea, who have also added Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner ahead of the 2020-21 season under Frank Lampard.

Kai Havertz and Thiago Silva are also said to be close to joining the Blues.

Story first published: Wednesday, August 26, 2020, 21:50 [IST]
