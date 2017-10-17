Ben Woodburn to sign a new contract with Liverpool

London, Oct 17: Welsh wonderkid Ben Woodburn is in line for an improved and a long-term contract with his boyhood club Liverpool.
The Reds youngster turns 18 today and will be rewarded with a new long-term deal which recognises the huge impact he has made since the last year.
Woodburn signed his first professional contract with the Reds a year ago, and just weeks later made his first senior appearance for the club. A few days later, he scored his first goal for Liverpool against Leeds at Anfield in the League Cup.
The teenager has since taken his first-team appearance tally to 10, and is now a senior Welsh international, making yet another history by scoring on his debut for his country against Austria last month.
The Welsh wonderkid’s progress has certainly been noted at Anfield, with Jurgen Klopp fulsome in his praise for the forward whenever asked.
And though Woodburn has made just one League Cup appearance this season, the club are keen to reflect his development with a new, improved contract, which is expected to be finalised in the coming weeks.
Woodburn has been at Liverpool since 2007. Born in Chester, Woodburn was raised in Tattenhall, Cheshire and played both cricket and football from a young age.
He joined Liverpool's academy at under-7 level where he steadily progressed through the youth ranks, leading to former academy director Frank McParland identifying him as one of the brightest prospects at the club.
Roberto Firmino is another player who is expected to be offered a new deal by Liverpool, though the situation regarding Emre Can remains clouded in uncertainty.
The German midfield dynamo remains a target of Juventus and a few other clubs are also courting the player who would be available for free next summer. Liverpool will be sweating on the future of the midfielder until he signs a new contract.