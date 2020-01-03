Football
Benfica complete €20m Weigl capture from Dortmund

By Ryan Benson
Julian Weigl

Lisbon, January 3: Benfica have completed the €20million signing of Julian Weigl from Borussia Dortmund on a four-and-a-half-year contract.

The two clubs confirmed a fee had been agreed on December 31, with the deal now complete following Benfica's announcement to Portugal's Securities Market Commission.

Weigl, 24, joined Dortmund from 1860 Munich in 2015 and initially settled well, spending most of his first three seasons in the starting XI.

During that time he was reported to have become a target for many of Europe's biggest clubs, with Barcelona, Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain said to have been enamoured of his eye-catching style of play and passing ability.

He fell somewhat out of favour last season and, although he started 12 of Dortmund's 17 Bundesliga games this term, sporting director Michael Zorc confirmed Weigl asked to leave.

The Germany international has signed on until 2024 and Benfica confirmed his contract contains a €100m release clause.

Benfica sit top of the Primeira Liga with 39 points from 14 matches

Story first published: Friday, January 3, 2020, 2:00 [IST]
