Bengaluru FC to have Kia Motors as its main sponsor

Bengaluru, October 6: Indian Super League (ISL) runners-up Bengaluru FC announced a landmark partnership with automobile manufacturing giants Kia Motors who will now be the club's principal sponsors in a deal that runs through the end of the 2021-22 season.
To formalize the partnership, Kia Motors India and Bengaluru Football Club signed a MoU in the presence of Kookhyun Shim - MD & CEO, Kia Motors India and Parth Jindal - CEO, Bengaluru Football Club.
Also present at the announcement was club captain Sunil Chhetri, Erik Paartalu and Gurpreet Singh Sandhu.
The partnership will now see Bengaluru FC turn out with the Kia logo emblazoned in the front of the club shirt.
Kia's global sports sponsorship portfolio includes FIFA, UEFA Europa League, Australian Open, and LPGA, to name a few. With Kia's India brand launch scheduled for June 2019, the automaker has found the perfect partner in BFC to share its success story and vision, while strengthening community engagement, especially among young fans.
"Bengaluru Football Club's partnership with Kia is a historic association in Indian football. Kia has a rich background of partnerships with sports including a host of world-class sporting events and teams. For Kia to choose Bengaluru FC as a medium to announce its presence in India is a matter of pride for the club and is also a big testament to the fan culture that the team and the city have created. The JSW name that the club wore with pride, is now entwined in Bengaluru FC. Now, with Kia alongside us, we are looking forward to doing great things to grow the sport in the country," said Jindal.
Speaking about the new partnership, Shim said, "We at Kia, are as passionate about sports as we are about our world class cars. Our past and current partnerships with different sporting championships across the world are a clear sign of our enthusiasm for sports. As we extend this legacy to India, we aim to foster and inspire youngsters in the country to become a part of the global sports community. We are proud to associate with one of the most consistently successful teams in the ISL - Bengaluru FC, and we look forward to an excellent season with memorable experiences for millions of football enthusiasts throughout India."
Chhetri shared his views, "I have been a part of the Bengaluru FC's growth story from day one; we have taken big steps with every passing season. This association says so much about the club's intent to grow, Kia has been a global ambassador of football and it was a real honor for me to be a part of the jury for Kia's Official Match Ball Carrier Initiative where two kids were selected to be the first-ever Official Match Ball Carriers from India for the FIFA World Cup 2018. With this partnership, we are confident of encouraging and strengthening the rapidly evolving football community in India."
Bengaluru FC, who are fourth in the ISL table host Jamshedpur FC at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Sunday (October 7)
(Source: BFC Media)