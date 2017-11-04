Bengaluru FC U13s down Stadium Sports Foundation 6-0 in Youth League

Bengaluru: Bengaluru FC's U13 side got off to a winning start in the inaugural edition of the U13 Youth League with a dominant 6-0 victory over Stadium Sports Foundation at the Bangalore Football Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday (November 4).
In a game dominated majorly by the Blue Colts, it was Soham Varshneya (25th and 33rd minutes) who opened the scoring in the first half with back-to-back penalty kick conversions.
Meanwhile, striker Ankith P, who fell short of converting a host of chances in the first half, made up for it in the second, scoring four times (37th, 38th, 42nd and 49th) in a twelve-minute spell to seal all three points for the home side.
Goalscorers Ankith P and Soham Varshneya share their views on Blue Colts' 6-0 win over Stadium Sports Foundation in the #U13YLeague opener. pic.twitter.com/MCXlswVWNe— Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) November 4, 2017
Speaking after the game, striker Ankith P shared his joy of getting the important win in the opening game of the campaign. "It was very good experience playing the first competitive match of the season. In the first half we missed a few close chances, but I think we made up for it in the second period. Ozone FA is a professional team as well and the second-round match will be a good one."
Midfielder Soham, who netted twice from the spot, was elated to score in front of his parents. "I'm really happy to have scored twice in front of the crowd and my parents. The result is a very good one and will help us ahead of our second game," he said.
Source: BFC media