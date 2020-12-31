Bernard a transfer target for AS Roma: Why Ancelotti should ship him off

Bengaluru, Dec 31: Serie A giants AS Roma are reportedly contemplating a move for Everton winger Bernard in January as they look to increase their attacking options. Roma wanted to sign Bernard on deadline day earlier with the Italian side making a formal enquiry to sign him. However, Everton boss Ancelotti then declined a move. But with the 28-year-old now almost on the fringes, the Merseysiders may look to cash-in on him.
Bernard's struggle at Everton this season
With Richarlison and James Rodriguez mainly operating either side of a 4-3-3 system and Alex Iwobi able to deputies, the Brazilian has registered just eight appearances across all competitions. The ex-Shakhtar star has failed to secure first-team starts even in the absence of Richarlison and his chances of holding much of a first-team berth do look reasonably remote now. He hasn’t played for Everton in close to a month now and a move to Roma surely will be pretty appealing to him.
Where would he fit in at Roma?
Paulo Fonseca looks to be not happy with his options on the wings, especially with Carles Perez. Bernard could be his replacement in that position. Plus the Brazilian has the ability to play as a playmaker as well and could act as a deputy of Mkhitaryan when required.
Should Ancelotti sell him?
Signed as a free transfer Bernard has not been a bad signing by any means, but he’s hardly impressed either. Considering there are other better players in the squad and Ancelotti not seeing him as a regular in the line-up it will be better for both parties agreeing on a deal. Bernard is the joint-highest earner on a £120,000-per-week contract at Everton and shipping him off will be a financial relief as well. And his transfer fee could be in use for another position in January. It is believed a deal could be done for around €7m which would represent reasonably good business for Everton.
It will be a good move for the Brazilian as well with him having the opportunity to reunite with his former manager with whom he has had his prime years.