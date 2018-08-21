Besiktas ready to bid for Liverpool keeper Karius

Bengaluru, August 21: Liverpool's German keeper Loris Karius could be given a reprieve from his Anfield nightmare with a switch to Turkish club Besiktas.
The German keeper, who had a horror show in last season's Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid, has been offered a switch to the SuperLig club, according to reports in England and Turkey.
The 25-year-old has been replaced between the sticks by Brazilian keeper Alisson from AS Roma on a world record fee for a keeper which was later broken by Chelsea as they signed Kepa Arrizabalaga from Athletic Club in Spain.
And the former Mainz No. 1 is considering his options after a reported concussion in Kiev during the 3-1 defeat to Real saw him gift the Spanish club two sloppy goals.
Karim Benzema nicked the ball from off his foot to find the net, before he flapped Gareth Bale's shot into his own net.
But the club later claimed he had suffered from the effects of a concussion after a collision with Sergio Ramos.
According to reports, Besiktas are interested in a loan switch with a view to making it permanent.
Liverpool also have Simon Mignolet to think about, who is also considering his options as well.
However, it is understood that the Reds will let either of Mignolet or Karius leave.
Jurgen Klopp's side started their Premier League campaign with a 4-0 win over West Ham at Anfield and followed that with a 2-0 away win to Crystal Palace.
Borussia Dortmund are also interested in bringing Liverpool's Divock Origi to the Westfalenstadion after his move to Wolves fell through.
The Belgian is not believed to be in Jurgen Klppp's plans this season and the Reds are happy to sell if they get the right price for the player.