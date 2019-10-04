Football
Besiktas 0-1 Wolves: Boly's last-gasp strike earns away win

By Daniel Lewis
Adama Traore

Istanbul, October 4: Willy Boly struck in the 93rd minute as Wolves claimed a superb 1-0 Europa League victory away at Besiktas on Thursday (October 3).

A largely poor game looked to be heading for a stalemate as both sides, beaten in their opening Group K fixtures last month, struggled to create genuine chances at Vodaphone Park.

Besiktas hit the post in the first half and Wolves' Romain Saiss had a goal ruled out with a minute of the second period remaining, but there was time for further late drama.

Boly coolly slotted past Loris Karius deep into stoppage time to secure Wolves' first victory of the group stage, moving Nuno Espirito Santo's men onto three points, although they stay third behind Slovan Bratislava and Braga.

The visitors failed to register a single attempt in the first half and were fortunate to go into the break on level terms as Conor Coady almost scored an own goal.

The Wolves captain, who netted three times at the wrong end in the Premier League last season, diverted a corner from the left against the post three minutes before the interval.

Opportunities started to fall at either end in the second half, but Boly headed over and Karius saved from Saiss, before Domagoj Vida twice failed to hit the target.

Substitute Patrick Cutrone fired wide for Wolves, yet the visitors, having been on the back foot for long periods, mustered a last late push.

Although Saiss' celebrations were cut short by an offside flag when he turned in a rebound from Leander Dendoncker's header, Boly would not be denied, controlling a ball into the box from Ruben Neves and stroking into the bottom-left corner.

Story first published: Friday, October 4, 2019, 0:30 [IST]
