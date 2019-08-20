Best FIFA Football Awards 2019: Full List of Nominees

Best FIFA Men’s Player 2019 nominees
1. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus/ Portugal): Serie A and UEFA Nations League winner. Serie A MVP.
2. Frenkie de Jong (Ajax/Netherlands): League and cup - domestic double winner, Champions League semi-finalist and Eredivisie Player of the Season 2018-19)
3. Mathijs de Ligt (Ajax/Netherlands): League and cup - domestic double winner, Champions League semi-finalist and named in Eredivisie and UEFA Champions League squads of the season 2018-19.
4. Harry Kane (Tottenham/England): UEFA Champions League finalist and UEFA Nations League semi-finalist.
5. Eden Hazard (Chelsea/Belgium): UEFA Europa League winner and PFA Fans' Player of the Year.
6. Sadio Mane (Liverpool/Senegal): UEFA Champions League winner and runners up at the AFCON 2019. Joint top-scorer in Premier League.
7. Kylian Mbappe (PSG/France): Ligue 1 and Trophee des Champions winner. Club's top goalscorer in all competitions in 2018/19. Ligue 1 top goalscorer was also named league's Player of the Year.
8. Lionel Messi (Barcelona/Argentina): La Liga winner and UEFA Champions League semi-finalist and Copa del Rey runner-up. European Golden Boot winner. He also helped Argentina to third place finish at 2019 Copa America.
9. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool/Egypt): UEFA Champions League winner. Club's top goalscorer in all competitions in 2018/19. He was also joint top-scorer in Premier League.
10. Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool/Netherlands): UEFA Champions League winner. PFA Players' Player and Premier League Player of the Year. He also helped Netherlands to UEFA Nations League final.
Best FIFA Women’s Player 2019 nominees
1. Lucy Bronze (Olympique Lyon/England): Won league, cup and UEFA Women's Champions League treble. Helped England to semi-final berth at FIFA Women's World Cup. Claimed adidas Silver Ball at France 2019.
2. Julie Ertz (Chicago Red Stars/USA): FIFA Women's World Cup 2019 winner.
3. Caroline Graham Hansen (Wolfsburg/Norway): League and cup double winner.
4. Ada Hegerberg (Olympique Lyon/Norway): Won league, cup and UEFA Women's Champions League treble.
5. Amandine Henry (Olympique Lyon/France): Won league, cup and UEFA Women's Champions League treble.
6. Sam Kerr (Chicago Red Stars/Australia): Top scorer in 2018 NWSL and 2018/19 W-League.
7. Rose Lavevlle (Washington Spirit/USA): FIFA Women's World Cup 2019 winner. Claimed adidas Bronze Ball as France 2019's third-best player.
8. Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal/Netherlands): Women's World Cup finalist, Won FAWSL and finished top goalscorer and was named PFA Player of the Year.
9. Alex Morgan (Orlando Pride/USA): FIFA Women's World Cup 2019 winner and silver boot winner.
10. Megan Rapinoe (Reign FC/USA): FIFA Women's World Cup 2019 winner amd golden boot winner.
11. Wendie Renard (Olympiqu Lyon/France): Won league, cup and UEFA Women's Champions League treble.
12. Ellen White (Birmingham City/England): FIFA Women's World Cup semi-finalist and bronze boot winner.
Best Men’s Coach 2019 Nominees
1. Djamel Belmadi (Algeria): AFCON 2019 winner
2. Didier Deschamps (France)
3. Marcelo Gallardo (River Plate)
4. Ricardo Gareca (Peru)
5. Pep Guardiloa (Manchester City): Premier League winner
6. Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool): UEFA Champions League winner
7. Mauricio Pochettino (Tottenham): UEFA Champions League runner-up
8. Fernando Santos (Portugal): UEFA Nations League winner
9. Erik Ten Hag (Ajax): Domestic league and cup double winner
10. Tite (Brazil): Copa America winner
Best Women’s Coach 2019 nominees
1. Milena Bertolini (Italy): FIFA Women's World Cup quarter-finalist
2. Jill Ellis (USA): Back to back FIFA Women's World Cup winner
3. Peter Gerhardsson (Sweden): FIFA Women's World Cup Bronze medallist
4. Futoshi Ikeda (Japan U-20): Under-20 Women's World Cup winner
5. Antonia Is (Spain U-17): U-17 Women's World Cup and U-17 UEFA Women's U-17 Championship winner
6. Joe Montemurro (Arsenal): Won FA Women's Super League and was named LMA WSL Manager of the Year.
7. Phil Neville (England): Fourth place at Women's World Cup and SheBelieves Cup winner.
8. Reynald Pedros (Olympique Lyon): Won league, cup and UEFA Women's Champions League treble.
9. Paul Riley (North Carolina Courage): Won the 2018 NWSL, lifted the inaugural Women's International Champions Cup and was named 2018 NWSL Coach of the Year.
10. Sarina Wiegman (Netherlands): FIFA Women's World Cup runner-up