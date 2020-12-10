Best of La Liga 2020 on social media

|
Reflecting on past Messi vs Ronaldo battles
Ahead of the game, Barcelona looked back on this historic individual rivalry with a beautiful illustration from Franco Di Pietro.
So many of these two iconic players' meetings took place in La Liga where they met 18 times while wearing the colours of Barcelona and Real Madrid.
|
Achieving the impossible
Cadiz continued their excellent start to the season by defeating Barcelona 2-1 after already earning a victory over Real Madrid earlier in the season.
In the build-up to the match, Cadiz joked about nothing being impossible by sharing a clip of a truck manoeuvring around a virtual cliff face via their Indian Twitter account. After the win, they shared that prediction again through their main Spanish account.
|
Celebrating a historic qualification
Granada's first-ever European journey is set to continue, with the Andalusian club achieving qualification to the Europa League last 32 in their first ever season of UEFA competition.
Many of the club's players took to social media this week to celebrate.
|
Following Palmerin's trip around Japan
Real Betis' famous Palmerin mascot has taken a trip to Japan and the club have been covering his adventure on social media, primarily via their Japanese account.
He has met other J-League mascots, hung out with husky dogs and tried Japanese cuisine.