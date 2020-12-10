Football
Best of La Liga 2020 on social media

By
Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi met against each other for the 36th time in their career.

Bengaluru, December 10: As the year 2020 winds down, La Liga players, like rest of the world, continue to be very active on the social media platforms.

And with old foes Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi meeting up again, this time though in different colours, the keyboard warriors went berserk on the social media.

The 36th meeting between Messi and Ronaldo took place on Tuesday (December 8) night as Barcelona hosted Juventus at their Camp Nouu Stadium in a group-stage match of the UEFA Champions League.

With MSL Media inputs, myKhel.com takes a quick look at some of the top social media moments from around La Liga this week and the year that went by.   

Reflecting on past Messi vs Ronaldo battles

Ahead of the game, Barcelona looked back on this historic individual rivalry with a beautiful illustration from Franco Di Pietro.

So many of these two iconic players' meetings took place in La Liga where they met 18 times while wearing the colours of Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Achieving the impossible

Cadiz continued their excellent start to the season by defeating Barcelona 2-1 after already earning a victory over Real Madrid earlier in the season.

In the build-up to the match, Cadiz joked about nothing being impossible by sharing a clip of a truck manoeuvring around a virtual cliff face via their Indian Twitter account. After the win, they shared that prediction again through their main Spanish account.

Celebrating a historic qualification

Granada's first-ever European journey is set to continue, with the Andalusian club achieving qualification to the Europa League last 32 in their first ever season of UEFA competition.

Many of the club's players took to social media this week to celebrate.

Following Palmerin's trip around Japan

Real Betis' famous Palmerin mascot has taken a trip to Japan and the club have been covering his adventure on social media, primarily via their Japanese account.

He has met other J-League mascots, hung out with husky dogs and tried Japanese cuisine.

Story first published: Thursday, December 10, 2020, 15:31 [IST]
