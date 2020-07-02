Best of La Liga on social media: Comparing spectacular backheel assists

|
Casemiro vs Guti comparison
Real Madrid's crucial 1-0 win over Espanyol came courtesy of a Casemiro goal set up by a magnificent Karim Benzema backheel through the legs of an opposition defender.
The backheel assist immediately threw up memories of Guti's spectacular assist for Benzema himself vs RC Deportivo back in 2009-2010, starting up a debate on social media as to which was better. Guti congratulated the French striker while sharing a photo of the piece of skill from a decade ago that they were involved in together.
|
Injury comebacks
Villarreal have had a lot to celebrate this past week, beyond their strong form on the pitch. Club captain Bruno Soriano made an emotional return against Sevilla after three years out injured. He is in good company at the club in that sense.
Santi Cazorla returned last season for the club after a two-year injury hell which many believed would end his career, while goalkeeper Sergio Asenjo has suffered and recovered from four ACL injuries.
|
World pride
The weekend marked World Pride and clubs across La Liga celebrated the occasion on social media.
Many changed their profile pictures to feature the LGBTQ rainbow, while others, such as Valencia, posted messages across their platforms in various languages.
Remembering joy of promotion
June 23rd marked one year since Mallorca made it back-to-back promotions to return to La Liga Santander. The islanders had lost the first leg 2-0 away at RC Deportivo but stormed back in spectacular fashion to win the tie 3-0 in one of the most dramatic nights in club history.
One year on, the club reminisced about that great night on social media.
|
Messi mania
The current La Liga top scorer, Ballon d'Or holder and all-round GOAT Lionel Messi celebrated his 33rd birthday this week, generating a flurry of tributes across social media.
Barcelona celebrated the occasion with a series of posts charting the Argentinian's story so far and reminiscing about some of his best goals and greatest moments.