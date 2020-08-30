Bielsa steps up Leeds spending as Koch arrives from Freiburg

Leeds, August 30: Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa signed Germany defender Robin Koch, landing another eye-catching deal following the arrival of Rodrigo Moreno.
Koch was confirmed as the latest addition to the newly promoted Premier League squad on Saturday (August 29) as he signed a four-year contract, saying the presence of veteran head coach Bielsa was a telling factor.
Leeds are preparing for their first season in the Premier League since 2003-04, with the former Champions League semi-finalists determined to be well equipped for the step up from the Championship.
After Spain international Rodrigo joined on Friday for a reported £26million (€30m) from LaLiga outfit Valencia, Leeds are said to have beaten rival Premier League clubs to acquire Koch.
No details of the fee were given, although reports have suggested Leeds may have paid up to £20million for the twice-capped 24-year-old centre-back, who made his international debut last year.
Koch told LUTV: "Marcelo Bielsa was one of the main points for me to join Leeds, I've heard from everybody he is one of the best coaches and I'm really looking forward to the first session with the team and the coach.
"Leeds is such a big club and after winning the second league last year, Leeds are back."
He added: "I've played three years in the Bundesliga which is also a big league, but I think the Premier League is the next step for me."
Hello Elland Road.
I’m really proud to become part of such a historic club. I will do my best to take the next step with this team and bring a bright future to this city. Let’s do it! @LUFC pic.twitter.com/yFSOCHPWH5— Robin Koch (@RobinKoch25) August 29, 2020