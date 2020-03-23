Football
Big response for Women's Amateur League

By

Bengaluru, March 23: The Women's Amateur League football tournament held at the Bangalore Football Stadium recently to commemorate the International Women's Day drew a big response from the aficionados.

The results took a back seat as 160 women footballers represeting 16 teams participated in the second edition of the tournament which witnessed full and frolic.

For the records, Kickstart FC won the tournament, defeating Lavelle Women's Football Club 5-0, but what stood out was the whiff of fresh air and bonhomie among the players who came from different backgrounds.

The tournament falls in line with Karnataka State Football Association's (KSFA) efforts to promote the sport across the state and create a positive impact on the community as a whole.

KSFA President NA Harris and General Secretary Satya Narayan highlighted the progressive steps being taken to develop women's football and shared with the players the many career options in football.

The Amateur League partnered with WOW (World of Women), an NGO dedicated to educating and empowering women with the knowledge of menstrual hygiene and management.

The president of the NGO Nirmala Nayak spoke about the outreach of the programme and along with ambassador Varsha Ashiya, came to cheer on the girls and share some words of wisdom.

(Source: Media Release)

Story first published: Monday, March 23, 2020, 15:11 [IST]
