Big test for Setien as Barcelona visit hurting Valencia in La Liga

Messi at best
Messi has been in his usual phenomenal form again this season, topping the La Liga top-scorer list with 14 goals in 14 games so far.
Also impressing for Barcelona over recent months have been summer signings Frenkie de Jong and Antoine Griezmann, with more responsibility on the latter now with fellow attacker Luis Suarez out long-term following a knee operation.
Special one
The afternoon at Mestalla should be special for visiting left-back Jordi Alba, who played for Valencia between 2009 and 2012 as he established himself at La Liga level.
Valencia goalkeepers Jasper Cillessen and hie Barcelona counterpart Neto will also be keen to be involved, having both moved between the clubs last summer.
Bright spot
The only bright spot for Valencia from last weekend's defeat at Mallorca was a fourth La Liga goal of the season for 19-year-old attacker Ferran Torres.
A red card for captain Dani Parejo at Son Moix should rule him out of Saturday's game, however.
Extra special
The game will also be extra special for Los Che coach Celades, who was born in the city of Barcelona and came through the La Masia academy before winning two La Liga titles during four seasons in the first team squad at the Camp Nou.
Last weekend's events at both clubs have only heightened the anticipation among La Liga fans for the latest Valencia versus Barcelona clash, and another fascinating and exciting 90 minutes looks in store at Mestalla on Saturday.