‘My Parents’ Support Kept Me Going’: Vignesh Puthur's Story of Perseverance, Passion, and the Next Step | Exclusive

Sports Bulletin For August 23: From Shubman Gill Unwell To Lionel Messi Coming To Kerala With Argentina In November

Football Blackburn Rovers Achieve First Season Win With 3-0 Triumph Over Hull City In an impressive display, Blackburn Rovers defeated Hull City 3-0 for their first win of the season. Meanwhile, Leicester City's Abdul Fatawu scored a spectacular goal to secure victory against Charlton. By Mykhel Team Published: Saturday, August 23, 2025, 20:11 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Blackburn Rovers secured their first victory of the season with a commanding 3-0 win over Hull City. Goals from Ryan Hedges, Yuki Ohashi, and Todd Cantwell ensured a smooth triumph at the MKM Stadium. This win came after earlier losses to West Brom and Birmingham City. Hedges initiated the scoring in the 18th minute by cleverly chipping over Hull's Ivor Pandur.

Elsewhere, Leicester City returned to winning form by defeating Charlton Athletic. Abdul Fatawu's stunning goal was the highlight, marking Charlton's first defeat of the season. The winger cut in from the right and unleashed a powerful shot into the far corner in the 48th minute. This victory ended Leicester's nine-game away league winless streak.

A brilliantly executed free-kick routine allowed Ohashi to double Blackburn's lead shortly after halftime. Moments later, Cantwell capitalised on a rebound to score from close range, sealing a decisive win for John Eustace's team. Blackburn have now won five of their last seven away league games against Hull.

In another match, Watford were denied consecutive wins as Zan Vipotnik equalised for Swansea City in the 82nd minute. Paulo Pezzolano's side initially took the lead with Nestory Irankunda's expertly taken free-kick that left Lawrence Vigoroux helpless in Swansea's goal.

Fatawu’s performance has sparked interest in his potential return to the Premier League. His quality play was crucial for Leicester’s victory, which also prevented Charlton from celebrating their milestone of 1,000 home matches in the second tier with a positive result.

Leicester’s triumph not only ended their longest away league drought since 2017 but also spoiled Charlton’s special day. The Foxes' performance highlighted their determination to bounce back after a recent loss to Preston North End.

The weekend saw thrilling performances across matches, with Blackburn and Leicester making significant strides in their campaigns. Both teams showcased resilience and skill, setting a promising tone for upcoming fixtures as they aim to build on these successes.