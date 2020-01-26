Blasters, ATK coaches suspended and fined for misconduct

Bengaluru, January 26: The Disciplinary Committe of the India Football Federation (AIFF) handed out suspensions to Kerala Blasters FC head coach Eelco Schattorie, ATK head coach Antonio Habas and goalkeeping coach Angel Pindado.
The body found the three guilty of serious misconduct during the ATK's Indian Super League home match against Kerala Blasters played on January 12 at Kolkata.
Habas and Angel Pindado have both been handed two-game suspensions and a monetary fine of INR 1 Lac and 2 Lacs respectively.
However, since both having already served one suspension each in the previous game, the duo will be out of technical area against NorthEast United FC on 27 January.
Schattorie is required to serve a similar quantum of a two-game suspension and a fine to the tune of INR 1 Lac with immediate effect.
(Source: ISL Media)