Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Blasters, ATK coaches suspended and fined for misconduct

By
Eelco Schattorie
Eelco Schattorie has been slapped with a two-match suspension

Bengaluru, January 26: The Disciplinary Committe of the India Football Federation (AIFF) handed out suspensions to Kerala Blasters FC head coach Eelco Schattorie, ATK head coach Antonio Habas and goalkeeping coach Angel Pindado.

The body found the three guilty of serious misconduct during the ATK's Indian Super League home match against Kerala Blasters played on January 12 at Kolkata.

Habas and Angel Pindado have both been handed two-game suspensions and a monetary fine of INR 1 Lac and 2 Lacs respectively.

AIFF slaps show cause notice to ISL coaches

However, since both having already served one suspension each in the previous game, the duo will be out of technical area against NorthEast United FC on 27 January.

Antonio Habas
Antonio Habas has already served one suspension.

Schattorie is required to serve a similar quantum of a two-game suspension and a fine to the tune of INR 1 Lac with immediate effect.

(Source: ISL Media)

More ATK News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: SVW 0 - 3 TSG
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Sunday, January 26, 2020, 22:03 [IST]
Other articles published on Jan 26, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue