Boateng confirms United and PSG interest

Kolkata, September 12: Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng has revealed that Premier League giants Manchester United and French Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) were interested in signing him in the summer, but he preferred to stay with the Bundesliga champions.
"I had enquiries from PSG and Manchester United. I didn't want just to get away from Bayern, but I was thrilled to try a new challenge. I feel well at Bayern. It’s one of the biggest clubs in the world, Boateng was quoted as saying in Bild.
The German centre-back further added that he had some talks with United manager Jose Mourinho where he thanked him for his interest and explained the reasons behind rejecting the offer.
"I called Jose Mourinho, I told him that his interest was an honour for me and thanked him for trying so hard for me. I explained to Jose that it’s difficult to leave Bayern, and if I do, everything has to be in place to top this club,” Boateng added.
The German defender has experienced the Premier League once as he featured for Manchester City in the 2010-11 season where he appeared in 24 matches.