Boban hints at Milan stay for Donnarumma

By Opta
Ginaluigi Donnarumma
Milan, July 10: AC Milan chief football officer Zvonimir Boban believes goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma will remain with the Serie A giants.

Donnarumma, 20, has been linked with a move away from San Siro, with Paris Saint-Germain reportedly interested in the shot-stopper.

But Boban suggested the Italy international would stay in Milan, although accepted the situation could also change.

" Maldini said that we are happy to have probably the best goalkeeper in the world, surely the best talent in the world in that role," Boban said on Tuesday, via CalcioMercato.

"For the moment, he remains. He can change but it is not said that he will leave."

Donnarumma joined Milan as a 14-year-old in 2013 and has already made 164 first-team appearances.

Story first published: Wednesday, July 10, 2019, 6:50 [IST]
