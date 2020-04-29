Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Boca co-operate with police after Villa domestic violence claims

By Dom Farrell

Buenos Aires, April 29: Boca Juniors are assisting police with their inquiries after their player Sebastian Villa was accused of domestic violence.

Daniela Cortes, the partner of the Colombia international, posted several photographs and videos to her Instagram account showing injuries to her face and arms.

She claimed they were inflicted by Villa – a man she labelled "a physical and psychological abuser" – and has taken the matter to the police.

Villa's ex-girlfriend Alexandra Marin then posted in support of Cortes and also accused him of abuse during their relationship, while the 23-year-old denied the allegations in a video message.

"As a result of what is being seen on social networks, I wanted to [say] that I have my mother, my sisters, my nieces, my cousins; I have women in my family," he said.

"I do not know with what intention this is being published. Starting tomorrow I will begin to clarify the situation with the indicated people."

In their own statement, Boca confirmed they were "at the disposal of the police" having also been in dialogue with Villa's legal representatives.

"Boca Juniors reports that, given the facts of public knowledge that involve a player from the team, it is already in contact with the player's lawyers and representatives to explore the episode and take the corresponding measures," the statement read.

"From now on, the club is put at the disposal of the police in order to do everything it can to collaborate for the clarification of the event, in accordance with our commitment in matters of human rights and gender issues."

Villa made 17 appearances in the recent Superliga Argentina campaign, scoring two goals and supplying three assists as Boca pipped bitter rivals River Plate to the title.

More BOCA JUNIORS News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
IPL 2020: Dhoni makes CSK special: Bravo
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Read more about: boca juniors football argentina
Story first published: Wednesday, April 29, 2020, 15:00 [IST]
Other articles published on Apr 29, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue