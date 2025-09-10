Ecuador vs Argentina: Where to Watch Lionel Messi match in World Cup Qualifier LIVE on TV and Online?

Football Bolivia vs Brazil Live Streaming: Where and When to Watch Brazil World Cup Qualifiers match on TV and Online? By MyKhel Staff Published: Wednesday, September 10, 2025, 3:40 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

Bolivia hosts Brazil for a crucial World Cup Qualifier match at the Estadio Municipal de El Alto in El Alto, Bolivia. The encounter is part of the CONMEBOL qualification campaign for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Brazil currently ranks 2nd in the qualifiers, while Bolivia is 8th and struggling to qualify. Brazil is expected to be the clear favorite given their consistent dominance in past meetings and superior form.

Bolivia vs Brazil Schedule

Date: Tuesday, September 9, 2025

Kickoff Time: 23:30 UTC (11:30 PM UTC)

Local Time in Bolivia (El Alto): 7:30 PM

For India: 5:00 AM IST on Wednesday, September 10

Venue: Estadio Municipal de El Alto, El Alto, Bolivia.

Bolivia vs Brazil Preview

Brazil will enter this match in strong form following a 3-0 win against Chile. Coach Carlo Ancelotti is expected to experiment with players and formations, potentially giving opportunities to players like Lino Lucas Paeta and Richarlison. Bolivia, out of World Cup contention, will try to put up a fight on home soil but face a tough challenge statistically and historically against Brazil.

It will be a monumental battle for Bolivia, who know a victory for them and a defeat for Venezuela can propel the Bolivians to an intercontinental playoff place for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Selecao have already qualified for the World Cup next year.

Bolivia vs Brazil Team News, Playing XI

Brazil has some injury concerns as Joelinton, Kaio Jorge, Alex Sandro, and Vanderson are unavailable. Casemiro is suspended. Bolivia reports a fit squad with no key injuries reported for this match.

Bolivia: Lampe, Medina, Haquin, Morales, Sagredo, Matheus Paniagua, Vaca, Villamil, Miguel Terceros, Moisés Paniagua, Fernández

Brazil: Alisson, França, Marquinhos, Magalhães, Santos, Guimarães, Casemiro, Estêvão, Raphinha, Martinelli, João Pedro

Bolivia vs Brazil LIVE Streaming: Where to Watch Brazil World Cup Qualifiers Match on TV and Online?

Where to Watch Bolivia vs Brazil World Cup Qualifier Match in India?

In India, the Bolivia vs Brazil match will not be telecast and there will be no live stream of the match in India. The match will start at 5 am IST on Wednesday morning.

Where to Watch Bolivia vs Brazil World Cup Qualifier Match in England?

In England, the Bolivia vs Brazil match can be watched live on Premier Sports at 12:30 am BST on Wednesday.

Where to Watch Bolivia vs Brazil World Cup Qualifier Match in the USA?

In the USA, the Bolivia vs Brazil match can be watched live on ViX, Universo and Telemundo Deportes at 7:30 pm ET on Tuesday.

Where to Watch Bolivia vs Brazil World Cup Qualifier Match in Canada?

In Canada, the Bolivia vs Brazil match can be watched live on DAZN CA at 7:30 pm ET on Tuesday.

Where to Watch Bolivia vs Brazil World Cup Qualifier Match in Australia?

In Australia, the Bolivia vs Brazil match can be watched live on SBS On Demand from 10:30 am AEST on Wednesday.

Where to Watch Bolivia vs Brazil World Cup Qualifier Match in Argentina?

Fans in Argentina can stream the Bolivia vs Brazil match live on DSports at 8 pm ART on Tuesday.

Where to Watch Bolivia vs Brazil World Cup Qualifier Match in Brazil?

Fans in Brazil can stream the Bolivia vs Brazil match live on Sport TV at 8 pm BRT on Tuesday.