Bolt contacted by Turkey's club Sivasspor

Istanbul, November 22: Turkey's Super Lig football club Sivasspor has reportedly contacted Olympic sprint champion Usain Bolt over a potential deal for the second half of the season, state-run TRT television reported.
The Turkish top-tier club, who are currently sitting in 11th place in the Super Lig, already has multiple international stars such as Robinho, Carl Medjani, Arouna Kone, Gabriel Torje and Douglas.
The mid-season transfer for the Turkish league is from January 5 to 31.
#TurkishSuperLig🇹🇷 club #Sivasspor has contacted Olympic sprint champion @UsainBolt over a potential deal for the second half of the season. pic.twitter.com/qt9yTMQ4KJ— Turkish Super Lig (@FootyTurkish) November 22, 2018
It may be recalled that earlier this month, Bolt had finished his football trial at Central Coast Mariners in Australia abruptly and was planning to leave the club after failing to agree on commercial conditions.
Recently Bolt had said that he may give up on his dream of becoming a professional footballer despite having "a lot of offers" and added that he will make a decision on his future by the end of November.
"I have received offers from many clubs. I will make a decision at the end of November. Either I will continue or I will end my dreams. This is not about money. This is my dream," he had said.
The champion sprinter is also rumoured to join the Jamaican national team for trials with FA chief Michael Ricketts urging him to sign for a club in his homeland.
