PKL 2025: Patna Pirates to face Jaipur Pink Panthers in Eliminator 1 after defence helps them beat U Mumba in Play-in 2

Football Borussia Dortmund Triumphs 1-0 Against Koln Thanks To Beier's Last-Minute Goal In a tense match at Signal Iduna Park, Borussia Dortmund edged out Koln 1-0 with Maximilian Beier's stoppage-time strike. This victory extends Dortmund's unbeaten home run and highlights their attacking prowess despite a challenging game. By Mykhel Team Published: Sunday, October 26, 2025, 0:43 [IST]

-myKhel Team

In a thrilling finale, Borussia Dortmund secured a 1-0 victory over Koln with Maximilian Beier's last-minute goal. The match at Signal Iduna Park seemed destined for a draw until Beier, coming off the bench, scored in the 96th minute. This decisive moment ensured Dortmund claimed all three points.

Koln had the best opportunity in the first half when Said El Mala missed a clear chance against Gregor Kobel in the 19th minute. In the second half, Serhou Guirassy nearly opened the scoring but shot directly at Marvin Schwabe from close range. Dortmund maintained offensive pressure throughout.

Dortmund's substitutes have been crucial this season, contributing four goals in the Bundesliga. Beier's winner came from their 27th attempt of the game, marking their highest shot count in a league match this season. Despite numerous attempts, their expected goals tally was only 1.61, indicating low-quality chances.

Felix Nmecha saw his shot tipped over by Schwabe, who also thwarted Julian Brandt's effort. However, it was Fabio Silva's assist to Beier that finally broke Koln's resistance with one of the game's last kicks.

This victory extends Dortmund's unbeaten run at home to ten matches across all competitions. Their ability to score through substitutes has been unmatched in the league this season. Meanwhile, Koln struggled offensively, failing to register a single shot on target for the first time since March 2024 against Bayer Leverkusen.

Dortmund's persistence paid off as they continued to press forward despite earlier missed opportunities. The late goal not only secured victory but also highlighted their resilience and depth from the bench.