'I love the club' – Dortmund-bound Bellingham in emotional Birmingham farewell

Dortmund, July 23: Jude Bellingham expressed his love for Birmingham City after the tearful teenage sensation played his last game for the Championship outfit ahead of his move to Borussia Dortmund.
Bellingham will play for Bundesliga giants Dortmund in 2020-21 following the completion of his €23million (£21m) transfer on Monday, prior to Birmingham's season finale on Wednesday (July 22).
The 17-year-old stepped out in a Birmingham jersey for the final time in a 3-1 Championship defeat to visiting Derby County midweek.
Bellingham was overcome with emotion post-match at St Andrew's, where he emerged from his boyhood club's youth system last year.
"This is my Club. I love this Club to bits. I'll only look back on Birmingham City with love and fond memories."
"I tried my best to hide it but sometimes it's difficult," Bellingham said. "I love the club, I am a massive fan of the club.
"I've been coming here since I was seven, not just playing in the academy.
"I fell in love with Birmingham City and then fell in love with football.
"So just to get a little bit of time out there on my own and with my little brother, mum and dad meant the world to us.
"We've shed a few tears and I am really devastated about how it's finished but at the same time I am optimistic for the future and looking forward to that."
The moment. Another inspired display!
Bellingham ended the 2019-20 season with four Championship goals and two assists in 41 appearances.