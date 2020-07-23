Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

'I love the club' – Dortmund-bound Bellingham in emotional Birmingham farewell

By Sacha Pisani

Dortmund, July 23: Jude Bellingham expressed his love for Birmingham City after the tearful teenage sensation played his last game for the Championship outfit ahead of his move to Borussia Dortmund.

Bellingham will play for Bundesliga giants Dortmund in 2020-21 following the completion of his €23million (£21m) transfer on Monday, prior to Birmingham's season finale on Wednesday (July 22).

The 17-year-old stepped out in a Birmingham jersey for the final time in a 3-1 Championship defeat to visiting Derby County midweek.

Bellingham was overcome with emotion post-match at St Andrew's, where he emerged from his boyhood club's youth system last year.

"I tried my best to hide it but sometimes it's difficult," Bellingham said. "I love the club, I am a massive fan of the club.

"I've been coming here since I was seven, not just playing in the academy.

"I fell in love with Birmingham City and then fell in love with football.

"So just to get a little bit of time out there on my own and with my little brother, mum and dad meant the world to us.

"We've shed a few tears and I am really devastated about how it's finished but at the same time I am optimistic for the future and looking forward to that."

Bellingham ended the 2019-20 season with four Championship goals and two assists in 41 appearances.

More BORUSSIA DORTMUND News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: LEC 3 - 1 BSC
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Thursday, July 23, 2020, 7:40 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 23, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue