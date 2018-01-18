Borussia Dortmund eye Chelsea striker as Aubameyang's replacement

Bengaluru, January 18: Borussia Dortmund have reportedly made Chelsea outcast Michy Batshuayi their No 1 choice to replace Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
German media outlet Bild claim that Chelsea striker could be set for Dortmund switch as Aubameyang moves closer to joining Arsenal.
The Belgian has failed to make an impact under boss Antonio Conte after joining from Marseille 18 months ago.
Chelsea are believed to have made an enquiry for West Ham target man Andy Carroll and it seems increasingly likely that the former Liverpool flop will end up at Chelsea by the end of this month.
And Batshuayi looks likely to move on this month, with Sevilla also said to be interested in his services.
Meanwhile, Bundesliga sensation Aubameyang is a reported target for Arsenal as they look to fill the void left by Alexis Sanchez.
The Chilean is understood to be on the verge of joining Manchester United.
Along with Aubameyang, Arsenal also want to secure the signing of Bordeaux wonderkid Malcom who is highly-rated across Europe.
Chelsea’s David Luiz is another who’s been linked with an Emirates move, but Chelsea will be reluctant to ship out two senior squad members in January.
Batshuayi has been recently linked with a loan move to Spanish giants Sevilla and it remains to be seen whether Chelsea allows the Belgian to move permanently.
He has definitely not shined at Stamford Bridge but he is stlll pretty young and the Chelsea management might not like the idea of losing him for good.