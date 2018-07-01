Borussia Dortmund looking to sign Achraf Hakimi this Summer

Berlin, July 1: Borussia Dortmund are eyeing to make a move for Real Madrid right-back Achraf Hakimi in this summer transfer window.
The 19-year-old Hakimi has played really well for Morocco in the FIFA World Cup 2018 and garnered the attention of the top clubs.
The Real Madrid academy boy was included in the senior squad of the Galacticos at the beginning of 2017-18 season. In the previous season, Hakimi made 17 appearances for Real Madrid and scored 2 goals.
In a side like Real Madrid, it is very much difficult for any youngster to break into the starting lineup. On the other hand, Real Madrid had too many matches in the previous season in various competitions.
Real's first priority right-back Dani Carvajal was injured for few weeks in the middle of the previous season. This gave Hakimi his opportunity to be in the starting lineup. He proved himself in the top level of European football despite getting limited opportunities.
In this World Cup too, we saw Hakimi was not afraid of going forward in the overlapping run against the big sides like Spain or Portugal.
Many top European clubs, including Napoli, are targetting this 19-year-old right back in this summer. But it seems Borussia Dortmund are way ahead of the other clubs to land this youngster in Germany.
Veteran right-back Lukasz Piszczek is still there in the squad of Borussia Dortmund. But, the club management is eyeing to make a move for young Hakimi to keep a good backup option in their hands.
In the previous season, they tried 23-year-old German right back Jeremy Toljan to play in that position; but he failed to prove himself at the big stage.
So, this will be high time for Hakimi to prove himself. He will surely get opportunities in the first team as Dortmund have to play lots of matches in the next season. It is going to be impossible for the 33-year-old Piszczek to play two matches in a week for the German side.
So, it will be a good move for Hakimi to move to Dortmund in this summer transfer window where he will surely gain good experience playing at the top level of European football in the next season.
