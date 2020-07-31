Football
Dortmund happy to keep Man Utd target Sancho amid growing speculation – Zorc

By Sacha Pisani
Jadon Sancho

Dortmund, July 31: Borussia Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc said the Bundesliga club would be happy for Jadon Sancho to stay in 2020-21 as Manchester United reportedly try to negotiate a blockbuster transfer.

Sancho has been tipped to swap Dortmund for United and the Premier League giants are nearing a deal for the England star after securing their Champions League status, according to growing speculation.

Dortmund, however, are apparently unwilling to lower their asking price for Sancho as the German side seek £109million (€120m) from United.

Zorc addressed the rumours regarding Sancho on Thursday (July 30), saying: "Jadon is an outstanding footballer with a quota that I have never seen at this age.

"I think it would even stand up to being one of the largest in the industry if you look at its age.

"I would be happy if he would still play with us this season. And that's the current state of affairs.

"First of all we have to stick to the facts - and they are so, that we still have a contract with him until 2022."

Sancho left Manchester City for Dortmund in 2017 in pursuit of first-team football, and quickly established himself in the Bundesliga.

The 20-year-old scored 17 Bundesliga goals and supplied 16 assists in 2019-20 as Dortmund finished second behind champions Bayern Munich, while he netted 20 goals across all competitions.

Amid question marks over Sancho's future, former Manchester United forward and current Lyon captain Memphis Depay has reportedly emerged as a possible replacement for the Englishman at Dortmund.

Story first published: Friday, July 31, 2020, 7:00 [IST]
