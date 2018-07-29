Borussia Dortmund open to sale of Premier League target Pulisic

Bengaluru, July 29: German giants Borussia Dortmund have put Liverpool and Chelsea on red alert with reports from Germany claiming they would be prepared to sell Christian Pulisic.
The teenage superstar is tied down at Signal Iduna Park until 2020, but could jump ship to the Premier League as interest in the American international hots up.
According to German outlet Bild, talks have broken down between Pulisic and BVB over a new contract. They claim the Bundesliga club have since put the 19-year-old on the transfer market, and will listen to offers of around £62million.
Pulisic sparked speculation that he could be on his way to Anfield by heaping praise on ex-boss Jurgen Klopp.
He told the media: "He was there when I came.
“I was obviously playing with the youth teams at Dortmund, but he was the one who gave me my first professional training session, just to give me a taste of it.
“He always accepted me and he was very kind to me, so I will always be thankful for that. I know he’s a great guy, and it’s nice to see him doing so well for Liverpool.
“I personally didn’t get to know him too well, but I’ve heard stories from some of my team-mates who did, and they loved playing for him.”
Liverpool boss Klopp also recently revealed that he would love to be reunited with Pulisic, but conceded it wouldn't be this summer.
The 19-year-old netted twice against Liverpool during the recent 3-1 win for Dortmund in the International Champions Cup - showcasing his ability in front of goal.
Tottenham are also believed to be keen on bringing Pulisic to England, and were rumoured to have launched a £44m bid for his services.
While it has been reported that Real Madrid have enquired about the possibility of signing the pacey wide man as they look to replace Cristiano Ronaldo. And it has even been suggested that he is top of Bayern Munich's wishlist to provide competition for ageing duo Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery.
Pulisic impressed for Dortmund last season - chalking up with five goals and seven assists in 42 games in all competitions.