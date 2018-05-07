Borussia Dortmund player says manager Peter Stoger will leave at the end of the season

Bengaluru, May 7: Borussia Dortmund midfielder Sebastian Rode has added fuel to the reports claiming a managerial change in Signal Iduna Park is inevitable next season. Peter Stoger, the current Dortmund manager, was hired on an interim basis until the end of the season. He earlier took Cologne back to the top flight and even guided them to the Europa League last season, before being sacked after failing to win any of his 14 league games this season.
But Dortmund gave Stoger a six-month contract to steady the ship when the club sacked Dutch coach Peter Bosz in December 2017.
The former FC Koln boss, since taking over successfully, has guided Dortmund from the eighth spot to the third in the Bundesliga. Yet, it looks he will not be granted an extension on his current deal, which expires at the end of the season.
Dortmund chiefs Michael Zorc and Hans-Joachim Watzke are reportedly demanding a manager who can throw a title challenge next term and reportedly believes Nice boss Lucien Favre, who has a previous good experience in Bundesliga, is the right man for the job.
Dortmund's German midfielder Rode, in an interview, has suggested the same as he said he is not too expecting to see much of Stoger after next week's trip to Hoffenheim.
"That's what we assume," he told Sky Sport News. "The way he expresses himself in the locker room, we fully expect to have a new coach next season."
💪🏋️♂️ #SR18 #nevergiveup #comeback #trainhard pic.twitter.com/sPR92ZbFpc— Sebastian Rode (@Sebastianrode20) May 3, 2018
A change of managerial prospect could see some of the players leave the side as Dortmund hierarchy are reportedly eager to make a squad overhaul.
And Rode, who joined Dortmund from Bayern in 2016, has also been tipped to leave the side. He has not played a competitive match since May 2017 due to a series of injuries.
But the German midfielder suggested he has not yet held any talks with the board regarding his future at the club and currently, he is only looking to be fit again to play football.
Dortmund player Sebastian Rode being criticised for saying he's expecting a new BVB coach next season. What's the problem? Everyone knows there'll be a new Dortmund coach next season— Ned Zelic (@NedZelic) May 7, 2018
"We didn't go as far as saying ," he said. "First, it's about me getting healthy again.
"The plan is to be fit again for the summer preparation and then it's about presenting myself to the new coach. If I manage to get back to my old level then he will count on me."
Dortmund are three points ahead of fifth-placed Leverkusen with only one game to go and they need just one more point against fourth-placed Hoffenheim next weekend to secure Champions League football for next season.
