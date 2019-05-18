Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Borussia Monchengladbach 0 Borussia Dortmund 2: Three points not enough for runners-up

By Opta
Borussia Dortmund - cropped

Monchengladbach, May 18: Borussia Dortmund fell frustratingly short of a sixth Bundesliga title despite winning 2-0 at Borussia Monchengladbach on the final day of the season.

Bayern Munich 5 Eintracht Frankfurt 1: Robben and Ribery strike to seal seventh consecutive Bundesliga title

Bayern Munich's resounding 5-1 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt sent the silverware to Bavaria and left Lucien Favre's men to count the cost of a poor second half to a once promising campaign.

The nine-point lead Dortmund held in January evaporated the following month and an improvement on last term's fourth-place finish will serve as hollow consolation.

But, having collapsed to a damaging 4-2 defeat to rivals Schalke in April, the youthful runners-up can take some pride in keeping Bayern honest on Saturday.

Jadon Sancho and Marco Reus scored either side of half-time to keep the margin to two points and end Gladbach's hopes of edging Bayer Leverkusen in the battle for fourth.

Ibrahima Traore rattled the crossbar with a fine curling attempt for the hosts in the early exchanges before England winger Sancho made the breakthrough in controversial circumstances.

The teenager coolly volleyed home towards the end of the first half and VAR rubber stamped the goal despite the ball appearing to have run out of play prior to Reus' cross.

Sancho was also involved in the second as he and Mario Gotze combined to move the ball right to Christian Pulisic, who provided his captain with a straightforward tap-in.

Gladbach defender Nico Elvedi almost diverted a third into his own net moments later but the damage was done for both clubs as they failed to achieve their respective ambitions.

 
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: SVW 2 - 1 RBL
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Saturday, May 18, 2019, 21:00 [IST]
Other articles published on May 18, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue