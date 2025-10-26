Football Bournemouth Secures 2-0 Victory Over Nottingham Forest As Sean Dyche Suffers Losing Return To Premier League Bournemouth climbed to second in the Premier League with a 2-0 win against Nottingham Forest. Goals from Tavernier and Kroupi highlighted Dyche's losing return. By Mykhel Team Published: Sunday, October 26, 2025, 22:36 [IST]

Bournemouth secured a 2-0 win against Nottingham Forest, moving them to second in the Premier League. Goals from Marcus Tavernier and Eli Kroupi at the Vitality Stadium sealed the victory. This match marked Sean Dyche's first league game as Forest's manager, ending in defeat. Tavernier scored directly from a corner in the 25th minute, a first for this season.

Kroupi added to Bournemouth's lead with a long-range shot in the 40th minute, continuing his scoring streak. Despite changes by Dyche at halftime, Forest struggled to find form. Morgan Gibbs-White came close with a curling shot, but they lacked precision overall. Bournemouth now has 18 points, surpassing Manchester City after their loss to Aston Villa.

Forest remains in 18th place with just five points. Bournemouth's current points tally is their best start in a top-flight season, surpassing their previous record of 17 points set in the 2018-19 season under Eddie Howe. Tavernier's goal was notable as it was the first direct corner goal since Matheus Cunha's for Wolves last December.

Tavernier also became the first Bournemouth player to score directly from a corner since Junior Stanislas nearly ten years ago. Kroupi's fourth Premier League goal of the season puts him behind only Can Uzun of Eintracht Frankfurt among teenagers in Europe's top five leagues this term. Meanwhile, Forest has not scored in four consecutive league games for the first time since November 1994.

Their goalless streak now stands at 448 minutes. Bournemouth continues to impress with their strong performances early in the season, showing potential for further success as they maintain their position near the top of the table.

Bournemouth’s impressive form is reflected in their current standing and performance statistics. Their ability to capitalise on opportunities and maintain defensive solidity has been key to their success so far this season. As they continue this momentum, they are setting new benchmarks for themselves and challenging established teams at the top of the league standings.