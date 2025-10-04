Simran, Nishad, at the opposite ends of the emotion spectrum, wax lyrical about “home gold” at WPAC New Delhi

Football Bournemouth Triumphs 3-1 Over Fulham With Late Goals From Semenyo And Kluivert In a dramatic match, Bournemouth overcame Fulham with late goals from Antoine Semenyo and Justin Kluivert, securing a vital win that places them second in the Premier League. By Mykhel Team Published: Saturday, October 4, 2025, 3:04 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Bournemouth climbed to second in the Premier League after a thrilling 3-1 comeback against Fulham. The match, held at Vitality Stadium, was played under challenging weather conditions. It took 70 minutes for the game to ignite as both teams initially struggled to create opportunities. Fulham seemed poised for victory when Ryan Sessegnon scored, but Bournemouth's response was swift and decisive.

Antoine Semenyo played a crucial role in Bournemouth's victory, scoring twice and assisting Justin Kluivert's remarkable goal. Semenyo equalised by slipping the ball through Bernd Leno's legs after a solo run past Timothy Castagne. Kluivert then put Bournemouth ahead with a stunning long-range shot, leaving Fulham scrambling for an equaliser.

The win propelled Andoni Iraola's team to 14 points from seven matches, placing them second in the league before the international break. Meanwhile, Fulham remained in 11th place with eight points. This victory marked only the second time Bournemouth won by two or more goals after conceding first in a Premier League match, replicating their July 2020 triumph over Leicester City.

Semenyo has been instrumental since May, contributing directly to 12 goals—eight goals and four assists—more than any other player in the league during this period. His performance surpasses even Erling Haaland, who has been involved in ten goals (nine goals and one assist).

The first half of Friday's game recorded the lowest combined expected goals (xG) figure of any opening half this season at just 0.22. Despite this slow start, Bournemouth managed to turn things around dramatically in the second half. Their patience paid off as they capitalised on Fulham's defensive lapses.

Fulham had a chance to level when Tom Cairney came close from outside the box. However, as they pushed forward for an equaliser during stoppage time, Ben Gannon-Doak broke free and set up Semenyo for his second goal of the night, sealing Bournemouth's victory.

Bournemouth's current position is their highest-ever in the Premier League table when having played at least two matches. This achievement highlights their impressive form and resilience throughout recent games.