Football Bournemouth's Amine Adli Expresses Excitement For Promising Season After Strong Start Amine Adli shares his enthusiasm for Bournemouth's strong start in the Premier League. The Morocco international aims to contribute significantly as the team looks forward to upcoming matches. By Mykhel Team Published: Thursday, September 25, 2025, 1:46 [IST]

Amine Adli is thrilled about the ongoing season, especially after Bournemouth's impressive start. The Cherries currently sit fourth in the Premier League, sharing points with Arsenal and Tottenham. They remain unbeaten since their initial loss to Liverpool. Adli, who transferred from Bayer Leverkusen, has made four substitute appearances so far. Despite not setting personal goals, he is eager to contribute significantly to the team.

Bournemouth has had a remarkable beginning to their campaign, matching their best-ever Premier League start with 10 points from five games. They have conceded fewer shots than any team except Newcastle this season. Their defensive solidity has been evident since their opening match against Liverpool, where they faced 19 shots but have since limited opponents to six or fewer per game.

Adli expressed his enthusiasm for the team's potential this season. "To be honest, my ambition is to perform as much as I can with my team and give 100% every time on the pitch," he shared on the Bournemouth website. He believes that with the bravery shown by his teammates, they could achieve significant success this year.

Leeds United recently climbed to 12th place after a 3-1 victory over Wolves. They have maintained a strong home record at Elland Road, not conceding in their two home games so far. Defender Pascal Struijk credits their fans for creating an electrifying atmosphere that boosts the team's performance.

"Our fans, every single year I say this, they're amazing," Struijk stated to Premier League Productions. He highlighted how playing at Elland Road feels like having an extra player due to the crowd's support. Leeds are unbeaten in 22 home league games, keeping clean sheets in 15 of those matches.

Key Players to Watch

Noah Okafor stands out for Leeds after scoring his first Premier League goal against Wolves. His performance included 14 dribbles, setting a record for most dribbles by a player in a Premier League match this season and for Leeds in top-flight history.

For Bournemouth, Antoine Semenyo has been pivotal with three goals and two assists so far. Only Erling Haaland has scored more goals than Semenyo in the league this season. Semenyo ranks joint-fifth for assists, showcasing his all-around contribution.

Match Prediction and Historical Context

The upcoming match between Leeds and Bournemouth promises excitement as both teams aim to continue their strong starts. Bournemouth won their last encounter against Leeds 4-1 in April 2023 but have never secured consecutive victories over them.

Leeds boasts a perfect home record against Bournemouth, winning all seven league meetings at Elland Road and scoring 18 goals without conceding any this season. Historically, only Swansea City and Watford managed clean sheets in their first three games of a Premier League season as newly promoted clubs.

The Opta win probability suggests Bournemouth has a higher chance of winning at 44.8%, compared to Leeds' 30.2%, with a draw being less likely at 24.9%. This reflects Bournemouth's solid form and defensive strength early in the season.