Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe rules out Nathan Ake exit

Bengaluru, April 4: Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe has dismissed reports linking Nathan Ake with a move away to Manchester United or Tottenham Hotspur.
The Dutchman has impressed since joining the Cherries from Chelsea initially on-loan in 2016 before signing permanently a year later.
His impressive showings for the Cherries have led to speculation over the international break that several of the Premier League and Europe’s big guns were plotting a £40m swoop for the 24-year-old defender including his former club Chelsea.
But Howe refused to acknowledge the transfer rumours, despite Napoli reportedly joining Ake’s list of admirers.
When quizzed on the centre-half’s future, the Bournemouth boss said: “We are in the middle of the season and it is not the time, especially with players who are very settled and in good form, for me to necessarily talk about transfer speculation regarding them.”
Ake joined the club for £20m after impressing during a loan spell from Chelsea two years ago.
The Dutch international went on to make his senior debut for Netherlands that year and has been capped a further nine times since.
Despite Bournemouth’s up-and-down form in the top-flight he has shone again for Howe’s side in the Premier League.
And his manager was full of praise for the youngster’s displays.
Howe said: “He has been very consistent again.
“Nathan is the type of player who suits the consistency of playing and he has got better and better as the season has gone on.
“He always shows a great attitude, is very level-headed and I am very pleased with him.”
Howe could be bracing himself for a big summer as a number of clubs circle around his key men.
Both Ryan Fraser and Callum Wilson are wanted by a host of clubs especially Fraser is a key target of both Arsenal and Spurs.