Football Bournemouth Boss Andoni Iraola Expresses Satisfaction After Season Opening Win Against Wolves Andoni Iraola praised Bournemouth's performance in their 1-0 win over Wolves, noting the need for improved finishing despite a strong display. The victory marks a positive start to the season.

Andoni Iraola expressed satisfaction with Bournemouth's performance as they clinched a 1-0 victory over Wolves, marking a positive start to their season. The Cherries had shown potential in their 4-2 loss to Liverpool earlier and began this game strongly. Marcus Tavernier scored within four minutes, helping Bournemouth control much of the match. Iraola was thrilled to secure a win in their first home league game.

Iraola commented on the importance of winning at home, especially after the initial defeat against Liverpool. He stated: "It was a good win for us, you always want to win the first game at home, especially after losing the first one against Liverpool. We played well in the first 30 minutes, we attacked the spaces, we didn’t concede too many chances."

Despite having an extra player following Toti Gomes' red card in the second half, Bournemouth failed to extend their lead. Iraola hopes his team will capitalise better on future opportunities. He remarked: "We missed situations where we should have killed the game and scored the second one but we didn’t. 1-0 is always tricky, probably you want to score the second one. After the red card, they defended well."

Wolves manager Vitor Pereira is optimistic about strengthening his squad before the transfer window closes. New recruit Jackson Tchatchoua made his debut by replacing injured Ki-Jana Hoever and showed promise. Jhon Arias also came close to scoring on his full debut with an attempt that hit the side netting.

Pereira urged fans to be patient as his new team needs time to gel and adapt to the league's demands. He told the BBC: "This group works very hard and we will see in the end what our position is in the market. The only way I know to correct mistakes is to work. We need to give time for the new players to adapt in this league."

Wolves have started their league campaign with two losses for the fourth time in five seasons, but Pereira remains unfazed by this start. He said: "Two defeats is not what we were expecting but we know what we want and we will try to improve our game." His focus remains on enhancing team performance through hard work.