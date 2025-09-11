Asia Cup 2025: 'Can Hardik Pandya Bowl Six Yorkers In An Over?' Irfan Pathan Questions Decision To Bench Pacer Arshdeep Singh

Postecoglou Asserts He Has Nothing To Prove Ahead Of Nottingham Forest's Match Against Arsenal

Football Bournemouth's Veljko Milosavljevic Excited For Premier League Debut Against Brighton This Saturday New signing Veljko Milosavljevic is enthusiastic about his Premier League debut with Bournemouth against Brighton. The Cherries aim to improve their record against the Seagulls following a solid start to the season. By Mykhel Team Published: Thursday, September 11, 2025, 21:46 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Bournemouth's recent acquisition, Veljko Milosavljevic, is eager to make his mark in the Premier League. He might debut against Brighton on Saturday. The Cherries secured Milosavljevic from Red Star Belgrade and Alex Jimenez from AC Milan on transfer deadline day, fulfilling Andoni Iraola's request for defensive reinforcements. Bournemouth recently celebrated a 1-0 victory over Tottenham before the international break.

Brighton enters the match with confidence after a late 2-1 win against Manchester City at the AMEX Stadium. Their season began strongly with a 6-0 EFL Cup triumph over Oxford United and a draw with Fulham. Goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen has been crucial since joining in 2023. Despite summer links to Bayern Munich, he remains committed to Brighton under Fabian Hurzeler.

Antoine Semenyo stands out for Bournemouth this season. He's the only Premier League player with at least 10 shots and five chances created. Semenyo scored twice against Liverpool and assisted against Wolves but hasn't scored or assisted in six matches against Brighton despite 12 shots and six key passes.

Kaoru Mitoma shone for Brighton in their last match against Man City, providing an assist and leading in chances created with three. He also made 13 final-third passes, more than any other Brighton player, and aims to impress again.

Milosavljevic is determined to help Bournemouth improve their record against Brighton, having lost five of their last six encounters. "I'm very happy to join the Bournemouth family," he said. "I felt 100% joining Bournemouth. I am very happy to have joined Bournemouth, and be playing in the Premier League."

Bournemouth initially excelled against Brighton in the Premier League, winning four of their first six meetings but have struggled recently, losing five of the last six matches. This season, they have secured six points from three games, marking their second-best top-flight start since 2018-19.

Brighton has won two of their last three league visits to Bournemouth and aims for consecutive away victories at Vitality Stadium for the first time since February 1932. Since a heavy defeat at Nottingham Forest on Valentine's Day, only Liverpool (36), Man City (33), and Chelsea (33) have earned more points than Brighton's 31.

Bournemouth's defence has tightened significantly after conceding four goals in their opening match against Liverpool. They faced fewer shots across matchdays two and three than any other team, achieving two clean sheets—the only side to do so this season.

Verbruggen reflected on his summer amid transfer rumours: "It's always a compliment to be linked with such big clubs, but I haven't really given it much thought," he said. "Honestly, I don't know what was right and what wasn't."

The Opta win probability suggests Bournemouth has a 42.4% chance of winning, while Brighton stands at 30.9%, with a draw at 26.7%. A win would give Bournemouth three consecutive league victories for the first time since December 2024.

Verbruggen added that his focus remains on staying fit after knee issues this summer: "I've had problems with my knee this summer and have focused on staying fit." His attention is currently on performing well for the Dutch national team during qualifying matches.

Brighton's scoring prowess is notable; they've netted 34 goals since February—second only to Liverpool's tally of 36 during that period. This offensive strength will be crucial as they face Bournemouth's improved defence this weekend.

Milosavljevic aims to adapt quickly: "[I want to] understand the manager's questions of me and adapt to the team." His addition could be pivotal as Bournemouth seeks consistency in their performances this season.

As both teams prepare for Saturday's clash, fans anticipate an exciting encounter between these competitive sides aiming for valuable points early in the campaign.