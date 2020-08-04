Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Brandon Williams signs long-term Man Utd deal

By Opta

Bengaluru, Aug 4: Brandon Williams has signed a contract extension at Manchester United running until June 2024, with an option for another year.

The England Under-20 full-back has enjoyed a breakthrough campaign at Old Trafford this season, making 33 appearances in all competitions.

United resume their Europa League campaign against LASK on Wednesday, with an ankle injury to Luke Shaw meaning Williams could be key to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team's hopes of success.

"Signing this contract is another really proud moment for myself and my family," the 19-year-old said.

"Having been at Manchester United since I was seven years old, it's genuinely a dream come true to be playing in the first team. It has taken a huge amount of hard work to reach this point and it has been really special for me to break through into the squad.

"I've learned a lot throughout the season from the manager, his coaching staff and my team-mates and I want to repay the trust that they have all shown in me.

"I know that everyone at the club is working really hard every day to achieve success in the coming years and I am really excited to be a part of that."

View this post on Instagram

Another proud moment for me to sign a new deal with the team I’ve loved since I can remember❤️ @manchesterunited #BW53

A post shared by Brandon Williams (@branwilliams) on

More MANCHESTER UNITED News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Tuesday, August 4, 2020, 20:19 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 4, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue