Brazil's Caio replaces injured Silva

New York, October 7: Rodrigo Caio has received a late call-up ahead of Brazil's final 2018 World Cup qualifier with Chile, replacing Thiago Silva.

The 24-year-old Sao Paulo defender joined the squad in their Friday training session, after tests confirmed a right thigh muscle injury for Silva, sustained in the Selecao's 0-0 draw with Bolivia on Thursday.

In an otherwise chaotic finish to CONMEBOL's qualification cycle, Brazil have already secured a place in Russia next year, leading second-placed Uruguay by 10 points.

Despite his side having already qualified, Brazil coach Tite named a full-strength starting XI in La Paz.

On the other hand, Chile need a win in Sao Paulo, with only two points separating them and seventh-placed Paraguay.

Source: OPTA

Story first published: Saturday, October 7, 2017, 6:30 [IST]
